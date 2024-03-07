The Dramatis Personae : 7 March 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Don Carlo - The Manager

️ Carlo Ancelotti: "Camavinga's change was tactical, if I have to change those who had not played well, I would've even have to change the coach." pic.twitter.com/9NaacANcPy — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 6, 2024

Carlo Ancelotti opted for a more secure 4 - 3 - 3 which was supposed to effectively press Leipzig and stop them playing. Real Madrid are not know for effective pressing schemes so it was a welcome experiment but perhaps the players weren’t told what the game plan was.

At the heart of this experiment were 5 midfielders and a forward. Three of the 5 midfielders prefer to have the game in front of them. This automatically pushes the team deeper to where Kroos, Tchouameni and Camavinga are more comfortable.

️ Carlo Ancelotti: "The idea was to press more and to bring more energy, but the team played very slow. No pressing, slow passing, little verticality and side to side passing." — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 6, 2024

Why not take Nacho off for Rodrygo is you’re looking to more vertical. That way you have Fede and Camavinga in midfield with Kroos ?

Better yet, take off Kroos and Nacho.

Without being hypercritical of the manager, he has his way of seeing the game. It can be really stifling at times. He holds on too tight to what he likes instead of what would work best.

Andrey Lunin - Deus Ex Machina

Andrey Lunin continues to show why he deserves the spot ahead of the more experienced, Champions League winning Kepa. He brings a kind of security and confidence which the Spaniard does not. One thing is certain, Lunin is too good to be a number 2.

Toni Rudiger - The Bouncer

️ Antonio Rüdiger: "We don't celebrate this. We don't celebrate this because it was not a good performance. At the end of the day we are through, but there is stuff to talk about.” @CBSSportsGolazo pic.twitter.com/wj1aGDXCmg — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 6, 2024

The sentiments echoed by Rudiger were shared by everyone from the fans to the manager. Poor performances have come mostly in the first half of games and been largely offset by a successful remontada effort in the second half. If you keep doing the wrong things you can get away with it but eventually it will catch up to you.

Jude Bellingham - The Reluctant Hero

️ Jude Bellingham on his suspension: “I don't know if I can say too much. I've got investigations, bans and appeals up to me eyeballs.



I'd like to think there'll be some common sense used by La Liga.” pic.twitter.com/pROEqA5Yz8 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 6, 2024

Bellingham provided the assist for the all important goal which saw the team progress to the QFs. But like his fellow teammates was under no illusion about how poor the performance was.

Vinicius Junior - The Enfant Terrible

Most goal contributions in the last three seasons of the Champions League:



27 — Viní Júnior

26 — Kylian Mbappé

24 — Robert Lewandowski

23 — Erling Haaland

22 — Karim Benzema



⭐️ Special. pic.twitter.com/tOjrnY051h — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 6, 2024

Vinicius is always chasing something or being chased by something. If trouble doesn’t chase him, he chases it. We all love to see him chase after goals and assists and leave well enough alone when it comes to other stuff. Unfortunately, simple isn’t always easy. We support him and hopefully things get better.

Arda Guler - Kitman/Extra

The world’s most unplayable young talent. He is so supremely gifted that he cannot positively impact games for Real Madrid.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

The team has played poorly in many games but limited to the first half in most cases. That said, the UCL and La Liga are still up for grabs. When I look at the team, see the potential of the players and how good the team can be when everyone plays to their level. For whatever reason, this has been elusive for majority of the season.

