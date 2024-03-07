Nacho about the whistles: “We’d love to have the support of our fans in those tough moments”

Real Madrid defender and team captain Nacho Fernandez addressed the media after the 1-1 draw against Red Bull Leipzig where the fans at the Santiago Bernabeu whistled the home team in a few instances.

“It wasn’t an attitude problem, it was a precision problem. The demands are always at the highest level here, I’ve been here my whole life and I know how it works. We would love to have the support of our fans in those though moments when we are not playing at the highest level. But this is Real Madrid and we have the number of Champions League trophies we have because of this and I’m sure the fans and the team will be together once again in our next game,” he said.

“Self-criticism is at its highest in this team, which will help us learn for the quarter-finals. We have a good margin in the league and we have advanced in the Champions League. No team is perfect all season. I repeat, self-criticism because we know we haven’t played well, but this is not a disaster. At the beginning of the season we would have loved to be in this position, so please, calm down, we are moving forward,” he added.

Real Madrid host Celta Vigo in what should be a manageable home game next Sunday.