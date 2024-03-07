Marco Rose to Managing Madrid: “We were somewhat surprised by their midfield”

Marco Rose was the first manager to take to the podium in the press room at the Bernabeu after Real Madrid escaped with a draw to advance, after being outplayed by RB Leipzig, to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Rose, who was proud of his team’s performance, was asked my Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani whether or not Real Madrid’s starting line-up surprised him, and whether or not that changed Leipzig’s approach.

“We were somewhat surprised by their names in midfield, with so many players,” Rose said. “We were surprised to see the names but not surprised with their world class quality, so it didn’t change our approach at all. We did what we set out to do. Their line-up didn’t change our plan. Nothin changed for us.”

Proud of his team

“I am very proud, we were very close. We played a great match. Congratulations to Real Madrid. The plan for the two matches worked out for us. We defended very well, I don’t think Madrid has started to play so many long balls in other games.”

Did he think Leipzig would advance?

“I did think we could advance, with all due respect to Madrid. Our performance has been very high. We may lack experience or calm at some point. And a bit of luck. My players are very good. We know how to resist. This was an important stage to measure the team. We leave with confidence in what we do. We must be constant.”

Receiving Jude Bellingham’s shirt after the match

“The shirt is for my daughter, who is a big fan of Jude.”