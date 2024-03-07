Drawing Board: The Red Bull vs The Beardless Toothless Viking

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

It was a difficult match at the Bernabeu last night for Real Madrid against RB Leipzig.

The Bernabeu, known for its intimidating atmosphere on big Champions League nights, was not an imposing place for Marco Rose’s brave Leipzig team, who took the game to Real Madrid and, in turn, turned the Bernabeu into their favour as the home fans poured down heavy and loud whistles at their own team — disappointed with the performance.

In today’s drawing, Finn depicts his take on The Red Bull vs The Beardless Toothless Viking: