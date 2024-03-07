Mijatovic on Vinicius: “The Real Madrid shirt does not tolerate this type of behaviour”

Former Real Madrid player and sporting director Pedja Mijatovic was highly critical of Vinicius Jr’s attitude in Real Madrid’s 1 - 1 draw with RB Leipzig at the Bernabeu last night.

Vinicius, who scored a brilliant goal to help see Real Madrid advance to the quarter-finals, was also under the spotlight because of an incident with Willi Orban in the second half, where he pushed the Leipzig defender to the ground twice, and was booked for his actions.

Mijatovic on Vinicius’s behaviour

“The Real Madrid shirt does not tolerate this type of behaviour, perhaps another team’s does.

“I advise him to find a way to calm down or he will not become a great player,”

Vinicius is great, but his behaviour holds him back, according to Mijatovic

“He is a different player. He makes the difference. He deserves all the respect. He is a great player... But everyone tells him that he has to change his behaviour. He’s shouting at the opponents. His teammates, they have to reassure him as if he were a child... He has to change a lot, make a radical change. Everything good that he has in football is going to be ruined in another way.”

The incident with Orban

“No one understands this type of behaviour.. All of humanity. If this happens against Real Madrid, we would all say that UEFA, such... We have to be objective. This play by Vinicius is frustration and I don’t know if he should be removed because it could’ve left the team with 10 players.”