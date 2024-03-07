La Liga dismisses Bellingham’s ‘insult’ case

Last February, after a match between Getafe and Real Madrid, Getafe filed a complaint to La Liga, where they accused Jude Bellingham of calling Mason Greenwood a rapist, after a video of the alleged act went viral on social media.

From the video, it was never really clear what Bellingham did say, and the case has now officially been dismissed by La Liga, who, as they usually do in these situations, brought in an expert lip-reader to decipher what Bellingham said.

The lip reader, in this case, found no conclusive proof, and indicated that Bellingham could’ve either said ‘rapist’, or ‘rubbish’.

The Bellingham case has officially been dismissed. La Liga's 'lip-reading expert' couldn't decipher whether Bellingham said 'rapist' or 'rubbish'. pic.twitter.com/V3PoI9Ey2c — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 7, 2024

Though neither Getafe nor Real Madrid have commented on this incident publicly with any sort of statement, Getafe did put in a formal complaint to La Liga behind the scenes after seeing the video. Real Madrid felt no course of action needed to be taken, and now the case is closed.