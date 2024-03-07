Disciplinary Committee opens file against Real Madrid for their videos about the referees

Earlier this month, just before the Real Madrid vs Sevilla game at the Bernabeu, Sevilla filed a complaint about Real Madrid TVs videos about the referees. On February 28th, the Disciplinary Committee rejected Sevilla’s claim, stating that ‘the letter from Sevilla FC did not clearly indicate which specific code or regulation Real Madrid was violating.’

But Sevilla have launched a new complaint, with more specifics, which the Disciplinary Committee has accepted.

In their new statement, Sevilla state the following:

“The Nervionense club decided to act upon understanding that these practices, which have been repeated in recent times - including the first division match return between both teams, do serious damage to Spanish football and call into question the integrity of the competition itself and the honorability of the refereeing team, but, above all, they seek to influence the specific referees who act in the matches, since the videos try to create the image of lack of professionalism and anti-Madridismo, just before each match, with enormous dissemination through television.

This has a special impact on the matches played at the Santiago Bermabéu, since the tens of thousands of Madrid fans arrive informed of the existence of a anti-Madrid bias in the referees who are going to intervene, which increases tension and creates unfair pressure on them.”

Real Madrid have 10 business days to respond to Sevilla's *new* complaint where they specify what Real Madrid are doing wrong by publishing referee videos on RMTV, which is, in their words, as follows:



Real Madrid now have the option to respond with their own documents, response, or allegations within 10 business days.