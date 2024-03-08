3 observations from Real Madrid’s 1 - 1 draw vs RB Leipzig

Real Madrid drew 1-1 with RB Leipzig (2-1 agg) to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League once again. Vinicius Jr scored a goal in the second half and seemingly put a stop to any chance of a remontada for Leipzig, before Orban equalized to make the fanbase and the team nervy for the last 20 minutes of the game. Real Madrid got it done, while struggling a lot, and now will face an even better team in the quarter-finals.

Here are three observations from the game.

Real Madrid need to improve at handling transitions

Simply put: Real Madrid got battered each time Leipzig went on the counter. Real Madrid were always too slow, too lethargic and not focused enough to deal with what the Germans had to offer. If it weren’t for heroic efforts from Andriy Lunin (and wasteful finishing from Leipzig), we’d be looking at a very different result, one that wouldn’t please a single soul that supports Real Madrid -– and they already weren’t well pleased.

Leipzig did almost everything well. One thing they lacked was the final shot. They attacked Real Madrid without the venom of teams like Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, and Inter Milan. Being in the same situations against those teams will not work out for Los Blancos the way it worked out this time. You’re looking at a very, very different scenario if this was repeated against the elite teams.

Real Madrid went for five midfielders so that they could handle transitions better. In theory, it should’ve worked. We’ve seen stuff like this work before, but that’s the difference: Before, Real Madrid, at the very least, played with that “oomph”, for large stretches of the game, if not all of it. They lacked everything against Leipzig. They didn’t track back, they didn’t win their duels, they didn’t mark well enough, they looked out of ideas and slow to build up and attack, and many times, were incredibly lucky not to concede. Leipzig kept attacking, and almost punished Real Madrid multiple times.

The spark in the attack needs to come back

Apart for the game against Girona, Real Madrid have looked slow and out of ideas for the majority of the new year. You’d imagine things would change in their favourite competition, but it didn’t. They barely got by, and that is simply not enough as the Champions League season gets more and more difficult.

One-off games happen, and one-off ties happen. We’ve seen it in the past where Real Madrid struggle but win. But even in most of those ties, Real Madrid would have a period of 20 minutes where they’d dominate, score a bunch of goals and change the entire game. This time, it was two specific moments (over two legs) where Real Madrid looked, and were, dangerous. Both of those moments consisted of individual brilliance and resulted in goals. Apart from that, there wasn’t much to build off of.

This needs to change. Players need to turn up. Even Jude Bellingham -– someone I’ve lauded for the entire season, and the player who got the tie-deciding assist -– looked slow and lacked that same “oomph” and bounce he always has.

It would be fair to assume some life will come back into Real Madrid. At the end of the day, this was a one-off tie and a one-off performance, or at least, it should be. Carlo Ancelotti knows that; the players know that as well. They know they can’t repeat this. Knowing isn’t enough, but Real Madrid will bounce back. They always do. They still have a lot to play for in the league, and if they want to win it, they will have to keep going. April is usually a good time for Real Madrid, and who knows, maybe the new fitness regime will light the spark back.

It is Real Madrid in the Champions League; I think it’ll work out.

Small victories

Some more notes:

It’s been mentioned in spurts throughout this article, but Andriy Lunin is one big reason — well, the biggest reason — why Real Madrid have reached the quarter-finals. Save after save, solid distribution, and then some more incredible saves; that was Lunin’s recipe for the Leipzig tie. In both legs, he was awesome. Saving nine shots in the first leg – one of the best goalkeeping performances in recent memory – and then saving three more crucial ones in the second, it was beautiful to watch him go to work against one of the better teams in Germany. He didn’t do as much in the second leg because Leipzig were wasteful, but whenever he was called upon, he delivered.

Of course, it’s better for Real Madrid if he didn’t have to make all these saves, but it’s great to have that reliability in goal even without Thibaut Courtois.

Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr killed the tie with one moment of brilliance against the run of play. Even though they didn’t have the best of games – nowhere near, in fact – they got the job done and came up clutch when it was needed most. That’s what superstars do. Incredible effectiveness under pressure is key to any championship.

Antonio Rudiger was terribly missed in the heart of Real Madrid’s defense during his injury, and his return has definitely helped a lot. He was his same warrior self, putting himself on the line for every chance. He was definitely one of Real Madrid’s best players, by far; and was much better than his counterpart, Nacho Fernandez, who continues to try to figure out his lack of good form.