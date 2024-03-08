Arresting the Slide: 8 March 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Real Madrid are in a bit of a slump. The results have not been catastrophic. If anything, results are more reassuring than the performances. The last 7 matches, 3 wins and 4 draws. 2 of the draws were at home.

In the league 5 matches with 2 wins and 3 draws for 9 points out of 15 is not a train smash. I would be remiss to not observe the downward trend. The performances have not been inspiring and fans are now anxious about the teams ability to see out La Liga let alone competing seriously for the Champions League.

The Captains

Dani Carvajal

The romantic nature of Real Madrid always feeds into itself with spells of underwhelming performances. The squad has leaders, some of these leaders have armabands and others do not but they cannot all be leaders out there.. Others must be willing to follow, to be moved and inspired.

Nacho seemed to have be swallowed whole by the armband while Carvajal has embraced the weight of expectation, albeit not without fault.

Toni Kroos

Kroos is not just there for his tactical and technical brilliance. He’s a leader. His presence on the pitch cannot just be about how he controls the tempo of the game, he needs the rest of the guys to buy into what they are doing, whether he needs them to play fast, slow and to make runs etc.

This is not easy but leadership is needed. Real Madrid cannot go on vibes alone. Karim was one who really embraced it and did it well. We need more of that demanding more from your teammates.

Inspiration

Andriy Lunin has the HIGHEST and the second highest save percentage in La Liga and Champions League this season. pic.twitter.com/ltrMUXGw3w — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 8, 2024

Andrey Lunin has been one of the stories of the season. In some ways he’s been in control of his own fate. His own ability to deal with the pressure and adversity has seem him grow in the eyes of Madridistas. He is one of a few players at the moment who can be relied upon to show up and be excellent.

Shout out to San Iker! Lunin has a long way to go to reach the prominence once held by one of the greatest GKs of all time. We are lucky to have Courtois and Lunin so we never have to worry about the quality we have between the sticks on any given Sunday.

Belli of the Beast

BREAKING: Real Madrid’s appeal has been REJECTED. Bellingham remains suspended. @COPE pic.twitter.com/fFF4eiHQ4v — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 8, 2024

La Liga have chosen this occasion to make an example of Jude Bellingham following his red card for unsporting conduct after the Valencia game. His conduct was not unique but he is unique and was consequently uniquely singled out. How much this has to do with the on-going friction between Flo and La Liga is difficult to discern.

Davies is edging Closer to Madrid

️ Alphonso Davies’ agent Nedal Huoseh: “There is nothing agreed or concrete with any club. Alphonso’s focus at this time is FC Bayern”.



We will consider all our options for the future in the next months.” @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/tZiqXkUajK — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 7, 2024

The fact that Davies and his agent are not willing to openly commit to a future with Bayern gives Real Madrid space to swoop in. However, if the contract Davies and Co want is too big for Bayern, it might be too big for Real Madrid, especially if they have to pay a transfer fee as well.

Happy Birthday Presi

The Boss of Bosses

Florentino’s signing of Zidane is arguably one of the most consequential signings of his reign. There is no doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest signing maybe even the greatest signing ever. Zidane on the other hand has been involved in some of the most defining moments of Real Madrid in the 21st century as a both a player, a manager and an advisor.

Flo continues to lead Real Madrid with all the ambition he showed as a much younger man. His desire to have the very best players, the very best stadium, the very best standards etc.. His commitment to excellence has always been admirable even if cumbersome in his ruthlessness at times.

Age comes for us all and hopefully he will leave behind a structure which can stand without him. As for his legacy.. Well, we leave that to you.

