OFFICIAL: Spanish Federation rejects Real Madrid’s appeal, suspends Bellingham for two games

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham’s red card from last weekend’s match against Valencia has been upheld by the Spanish Football Federation (SFF) after the club’s appeal was rejected.

Bellingham was sent off following the final whistle for confronting referee Gil Manzano and arguing that a late attacking play should have resulted in a winning goal for Real Madrid. The midfielder’s exact words, “It’s a f****** goal,” were deemed dissent by the referee.

Real Madrid contested the red card, believing it was an excessive punishment. However, the SFF maintained the decision despite the fact that there was an absence of direct insults towards the referee.

This two-match suspension means Bellingham will miss upcoming La Liga fixtures against Celta Vigo and Osasuna. With a FIFA international break following the Osasuna match, Bellingham’s next opportunity to play for Real Madrid will be on March 31st.

While his absence is a setback, the timing allows Real Madrid to navigate these matches without their star midfielder and regroup before crucial fixtures later in the season.