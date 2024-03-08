Real Deal Pods: Analytics v. Aesthetics In La Liga

On this edition of the Real Deal, we welcome much-requested guest La Liga Systems @janufooty on to pit the eye test against analytics in a La Liga showdown!

Join us as we put subjective viewing impressions up against the cold, hard numbers to evaluate Spain’s top clubs and players. We’ll assess team strength, identify over and underperformers like Rodrygo, and break down intriguing sides like Girona. We also have some rapid-fire trivia to see who’s eye test abilities reign supreme. Plus, banter and hot takes galore as we debate whether the data gurus or old-school purists have it right.

It’s gut feelings vs. statistical models in this spirited yet insightful clash over how to best appreciate and analyze the beautiful game!

TIMESTAMPS:

4:00 - La Liga Team Strength Rankings: Stats vs. Vibes

10:55 - Expected Goals and Finishing Overperformers

16:20 - Rodrygo Under the Microscope

28:00 - Girona’s Stat-Eye Test Divide

32:00 - Analytics vs. Eye Test Trivia

48:54 - Closing Thoughts

VIDEO:

Hosts this week:

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)