Real Madrid Appeals Jude Bellingham’s Red Card to Court of Arbitration for Sport

After today’s ruling from the Spanish Football Federation which rejected Real Madrid’s appeal against Jude Bellingham’s two-game suspension, Real Madrid have launched the case of the controversial red card to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Bellingham was sent off at the end of the Valencia match for shouting “It’s a fucking goal!” after his goal was disallowed at the final whistle.

The Suspension

The Spanish Football Federation (Rfef) confirmed that Bellingham has been banned for two matches due to his “attitudes of contempt or disregard towards referees, directors, or sports authorities.” Additionally, he was fined €600, and his club received a fine of €700. As a result, Bellingham will miss the upcoming league matches against Celta Vigo and Osasuna. Despite Real Madrid’s appeal, the Federation upheld the suspension.

Real Madrid’s Further Appeal

Appealing to the CAS is a rare step for a red card incident. CAS typically handles matters of greater significance, such as breaches of anti-doping rules or financial regulations. However, Real Madrid’s decision to take Bellingham’s case to CAS indicates their determination to challenge the suspension and seek a fair resolution.

Jude Bellingham’s stance

“I didn’t say anything offensive,” Bellingham said after Real Madrid’s draw with RB Leipzig mid-week. “I didn’t say anything different to what my teammates said and I think that sometimes, because I’m new, they want to make an example of me.

“In the end, I have to be responsible for my actions and I’m not proud. But I think two matches for that is a bit ridiculous. If it’s two I have to take my responsibility and cheer from the stands.”

The Court of Arbitration for Sport will deliberate on Bellingham’s suspension, but Real Madrid fully understand that the ruling won’t come back in time to overturn the current two-game suspension. Regardless, Bellingham will not play in the next two matches.