..Marching In? : 9 March 2024

Saturday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
Real Madrid CF v RB Leipzig: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Edu and Tchou get musical

Family FC. Fun FC. The young core of players get along on and off the pitch in a way that was not always the norm at Real Madrid. The culture shift to a tighter dressing room and a more welcoming environment is rather interesting to witness.

Real Madrid is still not the warmest environment because of the intense competition as we’ve heard from Hazard but we’ve also seen the respect and admiration players show each other.

YOLO for Yoro

Yoro would be an ideal Nacho replacement and would also allow for the club to avoid splashing $100m on a high profile CB in the future. The way Nacho has gone about his season so far, the club will not have a hard time moving on from him.

The challenge for Yoro is when he gets to play with Alaba, Militao and Rudiger all ahead of him in the pecking order. If Ancelotti is the manager, Yoro might even fall behind Tchouameni.

Walker gives prime PL Bale the thumbs up

Prime PL Bale was something incredible. Man carried Spurs like a 90s mom with a baby on her back at the supermarket.

I bet he can’t do it in a real game

One word. Patience. We wouldn’t want Arda Guler to cost us the league with a 15 minute cameo against the great sides we face every week. It is absolutely silly that Carlo suddenly doesn’t know what to do with a talented player. Frankly, it’s a little embarrassing at this point.

Real Madrid Legends are not built in a day

Karim Benzema had a quite a long journey at Real Madrid. First he won everything with Cristiano and then won everything including a Ballon d’Or without him. I wonder if perhaps we’re not being too harsh with Rodrygo too soon.

We have to accept that it’s not as if the team has been brilliant but held back by Rodrygo.

