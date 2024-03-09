OFFICIAL: Militao and Courtois will be back after the next FIFA break, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has announced that both Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois will return to the squad after the upcoming FIFA break, which begins on March 18th. Militao and Courtois have been spending the last few months recovering from their ACL injuries but they also trained with the group over the last few days.

Needless to say, both players will probably need some more time to improve their conditioning, confidence and form before they can actually make an impact on the field in the crucial stretch of the 2023-2024 season.

Coach Ancelotti hasn’t actually revealed whether or not he will want to count on the two of them, so it will be interesting to see if the Italian coach decides to start Courtois over Lunin in big games.

On the other hand, Militao’s chances of actually playing big minutes seem to be higher, given that Real Madrid are shorthanded on defense.