Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Celta

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s home match against Celta.

REAL MADRID SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Diego.

Defenders: Carvajal, Nacho, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Rüdiger and Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos and Arda Güler.

Attackers: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.

Bellingham will miss this game and also the next one against Osasuna after being suspended for the red card he saw a week ago in Mestalla. Real Madrid need to bounce back and gain some momentum from their last few performances as they work their way to the upcoming FIFA break.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/10/2024

Time: 18:30CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.