Ancelotti: “We have appealed because we think Bellingham’s sanction is exaggerated, it wasn’t an insult”

Carlo Ancelotti gave out a press conference before the game vs Celta Vigo, covering a lot of topics as usual. He talked about Sunday’s game, Real Madrid’s form, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham’s red card. Speaking on the latter, Ancelotti said: “We have appealed because we think the sanction is exaggerated. It wasn’t an insult; the record says it. They have evaluated his aggressive way of approaching the referee. Bellingham protests, like everyone else. Many do it in a more exaggerated way than him. We think that the sanction is not correct.”

About the recent performances

“In this period everyone has a lot at stake, Celta and us. It is an important period of the season. We have to show another attitude, another intensity, we didn’t play well in the last game. With our fans, we have to show a different face.”

About the team’s performances since the win over Girona

“After the Girona game, the best of the season, we have suffered a little more. It may be that we have lowered our level somewhat. This makes us think about what we can do better. And from there, improve. To say we’re worried... We’re not. We evaluate things well with the greatest possible criticism. On Wednesday, evaluating the game was easy; it lacked intensity and attitude. We have to do both against Celta.”

About Vinicius Jr

“I’ve looked back a bit, and I haven’t found a persecuted player like him. They kick him, they whistle at him, they insult him... What should he do? He scores goals and gives assists. Everyone must change their attitude towards Vinicius. It has never happened that a highly talented player suffers from these things. In Vallecas, they gave him a karate blow to the head, and there was no yellow card, and now they are asking for a red card for him for a push against Leipzig.”

About Aspas’ quotes on Mbappe

“It is a topic that I do not understand. I have nothing to say. ”I have not understood Aspas’ words.”

About Militao and Courtois

“We have dropped a little in form, but fewer games have allowed us to recover almost the entire squad. During the break, we will recover Militao and Courtois.”

About the dip in form

“It was something psychological. The success of this season so far has been due to the great defensive commitment, we have had a great collective attitude, and we have kept a clean sheet several times. That said, in the tie against Leipzig, we did not have the tie in danger for even a minute. “We always had a goal advantage after Brahim’s 0-1.”

About Rodrygo’s time at Real Madrid

“His story here is a success story. It has allowed us to win the Champions League, and he has always contributed. This year he has not had continuity in scoring, but he has in performance. When we need a goal, Rodrygo will be there.”

About Brahim and the Moroccan National Team

We haven’t talked about it. It’s a personal issue. ”He’s thinking about it, but I haven’t talked to him about it.”

About whether psychological fatigue was present vs Leipzig

“Did I say that? I don’t remember... It may be that in games like the one against Leipzig, a small advantage makes you lower your tension. The team played with little concern. That’s how it is. We didn’t risk the pressure, I don’t think it was psychological fatigue, but we went out a little more thinking we had the advantage. And I don’t know how to prepare for games like that, it’s happened to me in the past, against Schalke, against Chelsea... You can’t say: ‘Don’t think about the advantage.’ Because you only think about the advantage!”