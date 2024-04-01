Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 2 - 0 Athletic Club / Manchester City 0 - 0 Arsenal Post-game

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Jose Perez, and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

Nico Williams’s absence and Athletic Club’s overall performance

The double pivot and different combinations

Real Madrid’s defence and how their tactical set up affected their offense

Rodrygo Goes: Is his issue with positioning or is it mental?

Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes

Manchester City vs Arsenal takeaways

Will Real Madrid approach the City game like Arsenal or Liverpool?

Is it better to have more games or to have rest?

Jude Bellingham’s performance and his importance vs City

Aurelien Tchouameni or Nacho at CB vs City?

Jack Grealish

Purple Y-3 kits

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)