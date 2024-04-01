Rodrygo: “Militao’s return makes me much happier than my goals”

Rodrygo Goes’s impact extended beyond his exceptional performance on the pitch during Real Madrid’s triumph over Athletic Club. The Brazilian winger’s words both reflected the team’s aspirations and revealed his heartfelt sentiments towards his teammates.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Champions League clash against Manchester City, Rodrygo expressed his desire to see the Santiago Bernabeu packed with fervent supporters. “We want the stadium to be dyed all white,” he declared, echoing the sentiments of the Grada fans. “Everyone in white, against City, everyone in white!”

Reflecting on his own achievements during the match, Rodrygo shared his joy at scoring two crucial goals. “It’s been a very special day. It’s always important for me to score in this jersey and it’s a pleasure for me,” he remarked. “I really enjoy the move for the first goal. Hopefully, I’ll score more goals like that.”

RODRYGO SCORES HIS 3RD BRACE OF THE SEASONpic.twitter.com/rGdYHoJvbn — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 31, 2024

However, amidst his personal triumphs, Rodrygo’s joy was heightened by the return of his teammate, Eder Militao. “Militao’s return makes me much happier than my goals because I knew that I was going to score again.”

Rodrygo also addressed a question about Kylian Mbappe, and position he’ll potentially play for Real Madrid next season. “We only think about finishing the season well and winning the maximum number of titles possible,” he said. “It will be a problem for the coach next season.”

In a touching moment, Rodrygo explained his celebration with the team’s physio, Jaime Salom, after scoring his first goal. “His mother died and it was bad and for us, for him, the least we could do was dedicate the goal to him,” the Brazilian winger stated, highlighting the close-knit bond within the Real Madrid squad.