Militao after his return from injury: “I’m very pleased and happy”

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao played his first minutes for the team after recovering from the ACL tear he suffered on the very first match of the 2023-2024 season in San Mames against Athletic Bilbao.

“I’ve been thinking about this moment for a long time. It’s been difficult for me, but now it’s time to enjoy it. The return had to be here, at home. Moreover, against the club I picked up an injury against. To come back against them is a great feeling for me,” said Militao during his post-match media appearance.

The defender managed to beat all predictions about his return and will be able to make an impact during this last third of the season, even if he’s still questionable to start against Manchester City.

“I’m very pleased and happy for the support received from the fans. When I went out for the warm-up, they showed their support and it filled me with a joy that I cannot explain,” he added.

Militao also wanted to thank his teammates for the support they gave him during his absence.

“I can’t describe how great a group we have. They support you, they help you and to come on and receive their support is a real honor. I’m thinking about all the people who helped me, from physios to family members. It’s been a very difficult time. We’re now looking forward to City,” he explained.