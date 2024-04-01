Player Ratings: Real Madrid 2 - 0 Athletic Bilbao; 2024 La Liga

Full match player ratings below:

Andriy Lunin—7.5: Only had three saves to make but all were important - including a crucial stop on an Inaki Williams volley following an Athletic corner. Was aggressive off his line and solid with his distribution.

Dani Carvajal—5.5: Not the fullback’s best game with some wayward passes (87% pass accuracy on the day) and some difficulty defending Lekue and Berenguer.

Rudiger—7: Drew an ovation from the Santiago Bernabeu after out-spriting Guruzeta to a loose ball despite being 5 yards behind him and the maintaining composure to play out of pressure in the back.

Nacho—6: Never afraid to step out from the backline and impose an aggresive counter press. Had an important sliding challenge that cleanly won the ball back inside the box.

Ferland Mendy—6.5: A wall defensively, exemplified by hsi shielding of Malcom Ares late in the game.

Tchouameni—8: Fantastic performance, played the pivot role to perfection. Strong in the challenge and a menace in the air. Won 4/4 aerial duels and had 3 interceptions along with his 2 completed tackles.

Toni Kroos—8.5: Could watch the German play football all day long. Always knows the next pass, always aware of where the oncoming pressure is coming, and always finds the open man.

Fede Valverde—6: Carlo mentioned that The Uruguayan was tired after the international break. Pressures were less effective but still tried to pla quick one-touch passes and had a volley from outside the box that tested Agirrezabala.

Jude Bellingham—7: Registered an assist to Rodrygo on the Brazilian’s second goal, spearheading a counter attack. Worked hard defensively to support Mendy with Oscar de Marcos’ overlapping runs.

Brahim Diaz—7: Not as many touches as the diminutive playmaker would have liked (40) but still managed to wiggle his way out of pressure or draw fouls to relieve pressure. Hit the post with a shot inside the box after a Jude Bellingham low cross-ball switch.

Rodrygo—9: The Brazilian may be hitting a goal-scoring streak at the perfect time. Scored for Brazil in the Bernabeu over the break and notched two fantastic goals against Athletic. So dangerous cutting in from the left and curling a shot with his right. His dribbling was mezmorzing. A fun player to watch when he is confident and in form.

Substitutions:

Eduardo Camavinga—7: Late subtistution in the 81st minute but managed to pull of an world-class dribbling sequence - Marcelo esque - where he beat three men in one play and then was tackled as he set off for goal.

Luka Modric—N/A: Bounced around midfield connecting passes for the final 10 minutes of the match.

Joselu—N/A: A target to play off of with the game settled and entering the final stages.

Lucas Vazquez—N/A: Provided extra defensive support at right midfield.

Eder Militao—N/A: Played the final two minutes and received a huge round of applause from the Santiago Bernabeu as he made his long awaited return from his ACL injury.