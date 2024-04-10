Player Ratings: Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester City; 2024 UEFA Champions League Quaterfinal

Full match player ratings below:

Andriy Lunin—6: Should have done better on the early goal conceded, giving Bernardo Silva the opportunity to sneak one in early. Outside of the early mistake, was fantastic with his distribution, particularly his medium and long-range passing.

Dani Carvajal—8: Always a tough and gritty battle between Grealish and Carvajal. The Spaniard did well 1 v 1 and looked to provide width down the right, given the overload on the left with Rodrygo and Vinicius.

Rudiger—9: Another monstrous performance against City and Haaland. The bigger the game, the more he relishes the opportunity. Gave Haaland no space and was quick to smother any attacking opportunity. A titan at the back that heard the Santiago Bernabeu chant his name on more than one occasion.

Tchouameni—7: Outside of the rash tackle that led to a yellow card and the early free-kick goal from Bernardo was a solid contributor from the center-back position. Composed on the ball and in constant communication with Rudiger when defending Haaland or Foden.

Ferland Mendy—8: Little wonder why Ancelotti and his staff rate Ferland Mendy so highly when he plays at this level against the best teams in the world.

Eduardo Camavinga—7.5: Pulled Madrid right back into the game with the first Real Madrid goal to make it 1-1 within the opening 10 minutes.

Toni Kroos—8.5: At the center of all of Madrid’s play, never losing composure under City’s press.

Toni Kroos, another great performance vs Manchester City. He had:



• 96% passing accuracy

• 9 recoveries

• 11 passes into the final third

• 2 interceptions



Controlled the game for Real Madrid, and if anything, we'll need him even more in the return leg. — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) April 9, 2024

Fede Valverde—8: The Uruguayan came up clutch when the team desperately needed him, latching on to a Vini JR cross and scoring the third and final Madrid goal of the game to make it 3-3 on the night. Ran tirelessly both offensively and defensively.

Jude Bellingham—5.5: There were fleeting moments of magic but overall a subpar game. Failed to impose himself on the match.

Vinicius Junior—8: Two assists, 3 shots, four key passes — the Brazilian was effective from a slightly more central position than normal. Dropped deep and turned, releasing an outside of the boot through ball, a play similar to something Karim Benzema would have done in the past, to release Rodrygo and help the team score their second goal.

Rodrygo—7.5: Carlo Ancelotti surprised everyone by positioning both Vinicius and Rodrygo on the left, with the latter hugging the touchline. The Brazilian duo were lethal on the counter, and Rodrygo managed to score the second goal of the game.

Substitutions:

Luka Modric—7.5: Near perfect with every touch, and contributed with 1 key pass, completed 3 out of 4 long balls, had 1 tackle, and won all of his 50/50 duels while on the pitch for 18 minutes.

Brahim Diaz—6: Some quick touches to break pressure but struggled at times with the physicality of the City defense.

Joselu—N/A: Late substitution for Vinicius Junior in the 86th minute.