Ancelotti: “We saw two extraordinary teams, we’re satisfied”

After catching his breath, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media about his team’s thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. “It was an incredible game for both teams,” he reflected. “We have no doubts about the quality of what we saw on the pitch. Two extraordinary teams. The result was adequate. We are satisfied with what we have done and we hope to repeat it in Manchester.”

Ancelotti on the game

“The reflection is that it was a very good game from our side, evenly matched and competitive while we had the energy to press up front. We started very badly with a goal against, but then we stole a lot of balls, looking for transitions. Afterwards it was a bit more complicated. We had the chance to go 3-1 up, they scored two great goals and we had the commitment to tie the game. Now we have a small disadvantage playing away, but with the confidence that we can repeat the game we played here.”

Ancelotti on the result

“It was a match that was winnable, because we had a chance at 3-1, but at 2-3 you could have lost if you don’t have the confidence to come back. It’s the right result for what both teams did. We have the idea of playing the same game in the second leg and we’ll see what happens.”

Ancelotti on Rodrygo playing on the left

“I was looking for Rodrygo’s good runs, what he did against Athletic. It didn’t make any difference to Vini to play a bit more inside. They did very well, they worked very hard. I liked the team a lot, especially the interpretation of the game, the courage and the personality. As long as we had the energy to press, we did very well.”

Ancelotti on the closed roof

“I really like the atmosphere we have here. A crowd that pushes, helps and is happy to see their team. We are delighted to play in our stadium.”

Ancelotti on his players getting tired

“We have planned a different game to what we usually do. We rarely go to press one on one. When you go down a bit, you have to move the block back a bit and take advantage of the transitions, which could have worked out better.”

Ancelotti on what will change for the second leg

“We’re going to replace Tchouameni with Nacho or Militão. That’s the doubt. We have to evaluate what happened, but we have to continue like this and play face to face like we did today and see what happens. The difficulties are many, but the pitch in Manchester is wide and long like here. We have a small disadvantage: what changes is the fans. But the confidence is the same.”

Ancelotti on chances of progression

“Let them be as confident as they always are. It could be 4-3, but it wouldn’t change much the approach to the game we have to play in the second leg.”

Ancelotti on Bellingham

“He didn’t score, but the work he did up front was very good, with three very good goals. The guys up top have worked hard defensively and maybe they lacked freshness at the end. But this has allowed us to take control of the game.”

Ancelotti on why he didn’t make substitutions earlier

“Because it was quite difficult to make changes, I didn’t want to change the approach of the match. I changed when we conceded the two goals to put more energy in. The truth is that Lunin didn’t make any saves. You can concede shots from the edge of the area to City, but they hit the top corner twice. We could have taken more advantage of the transitions.”

Ancelotti on the atmosphere

“As always, the fans in these matches bring out something more. It helps us to bring out our best. We’re confident of repeating the same in the second leg.”