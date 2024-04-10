Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 3 - 3 Manchester City, Post-game, Champions League 2023 - 2024

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

Real Madrid’s approach and press vs Manchester City

The disastrous start

A dominant Antonio Rudifer

Diagnosing City’s weak points in this game and how we can maximize those in the 2nd leg

Performances of the midfielders

Toni Kroos / Eduardo Camavinga / Fede Valverde masterclass

Carlo Ancelotti’s subs

Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes

Why Real Madrid didn’t press as much in the 2nd half

Jude Bellingham’s performance

Comparing the bench of both teams

How do KDB and Walker factor in at the Etihad?

And much more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)