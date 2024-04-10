Guardiola: “It’s impossible to control Madrid’s transitions, we have lost balls with very reliable players”

In a pulsating clash between two European giants, Real Madrid and Manchester City battled to a captivating 3-3 draw in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. The match was a rollercoaster of emotions for both sets of fans, with goals flying in from all angles and momentum swinging back and forth throughout the ninety minutes.

Following the enthralling encounter, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shared his thoughts on the game, offering insights into the tactical nuances and his team’s performance on the night.

“I imagine that people have had a good time, when there is a game with six goals,” Guardiola remarked in the post-match press conference. “It is impossible to control Madrid’s transitions, we have lost balls with normally very reliable players with the ball, many losses... In this field, Madrid knows that the game is never over.”

Guardiola acknowledged the threat posed by Real Madrid’s counter-attacks, emphasizing the difficulty in containing their swift transitions. “It is never impossible to stop Madrid’s counter-attacks but it is very difficult, you have to minimize them,” he stated. “They have the legs to dribble you and then Kroos moves your team like only Toni can do.”

At halftime, with his team trailing, Guardiola urged his players to maintain composure and execute a more organized approach in their attacking endeavors. “At half-time, I told the team that there were 45 and 90 minutes left, that if you attack in an unorganized way there is nothing we can do,” he revealed. “Be much quieter, you have to bring it outside, turn them, bring it outside, turn them and wait for Foden and Gvardiol to appear.”

While the match provided a spectacle for fans worldwide, Guardiola couldn’t resist a playful dig at the venue’s infrastructure, particularly the closed roof at the Bernabeu. “The closed roof at the Bernabeu? I really like to see the sky,” he quipped. “The stadium has been impressive, but now they only have to take care of the grass, they just have to improve this. Florentino only has to worry about making a good pitch.”