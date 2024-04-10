Open Thread: April 10, 2024

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do a movie night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

What a Game that Was

Real Madrid and Manchester City have left the first leg of this year’s encounter behind them. And it was a heck of a ride.

Real Madrid started the game in the worst possible manner, by conceding a long range free kick by Bernardo Silva, which was basically a blunder on Real Madrid’s behalf.

Ten minutes later, Los Blancos would answer with two goals to gain the lead, the first of which was aided by a deflection. They would look the more dominant side for the first half, but they couldn’t capitalize on their chances. Everyone who’s been watching football could see where that was going.

The Whites started the second half more sloppily and, Manchester City decided to have a sniping contest straight out of Metal Gear Solid or Jack Reacher. Foden and Gvardiol would score wonderful screamers to put them ahead. Thankfully, Fede answered with a sublime strike of his own to level the score.

What’s YOUR opinion and feelings on the game?

On to the Next One

No time to play philosopher on what could have been though, cause here come Mallorca. Real Madrid have a safe lead to protect in La Liga. That, however, doesn’t mean that they can approach Mallorca half-heartedly.