Fede Valverde: “We stopped pressing due to fatigue “

In a thrilling encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid battled to a 3-3 draw against Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Among the standout performers for Real Madrid was midfielder Fede Valverde, whose brilliant volley helped his side secure a vital equalizer.

Speaking in the mixed zone after the match, Valverde shared his insights on the game and Real Madrid’s performance.

“The important thing is that we knew how to counter their goal,” Valverde remarked. “We knew how to score two goals in a few minutes and it gave us a lot of encouragement and motivation to continue pushing. But we rested a little, we stopped pressing due to fatigue and they scored a goal.”

Despite his crucial goal, Valverde maintained a sense of perspective, acknowledging the team’s disappointment at not securing a win. “I felt very excited after so long without scoring a goal, especially in one of these games,” he admitted. “Inside I didn’t have that feeling because it’s not the result we were looking for, but it makes you keep fighting for the 2nd leg.”

Valverde also expressed his determination to bounce back in the second leg, emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus and intensity. “The tie seems like last year’s, as if it were a defeat,” he said. “We wanted to win.”

Real Madrid now faces a challenging task in the return leg at the Etihad Stadium. However, with players like Fede Valverde showcasing their form and determination, the team remains optimistic about their chances of progressing to the next round of the Champions League.