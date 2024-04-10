Rodrygo: “We knew about the shots from outside the area, we had to close earlier and we failed”

Real Madrid’s electrifying 3-3 draw against Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals left fans on the edge of their seats. Among the standout performers for Real Madrid was young Brazilian winger Rodrygo, who made significant contributions to his team’s attacking prowess.

Speaking to Movistar after the match, Rodrygo shared his thoughts on the game and Real Madrid’s performance.

“They didn’t expect me to play on the left, where Vini is always,” Rodrygo noted, referencing the tactical adjustment that saw him deployed in an unfamiliar position. “Today we did it differently, with a new tactic. It didn’t go well due to the result, but we are already thinking about next week.”

Despite the disappointment of not securing a win, Rodrygo emphasized the team’s desire for a positive outcome in the first leg. “We wanted to win, to leave with a positive result from the first game,” he stated. “We tied because we failed by conceding goals that should not be conceded. We have to train now this week and face the return.”

Reflecting on areas where Real Madrid fell short, Rodrygo acknowledged the need for improvement in defensive organization. “We knew about the shots from outside the area, we had to close earlier and we failed there,” he admitted.

Looking ahead to the return leg at the Etihad Stadium, Rodrygo remained focused on the task at hand. “Whoever misses the least at the Etihad will pass,” he said succinctly, underlining the importance of minimizing mistakes in what promises to be another intense encounter.