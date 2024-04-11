Las Blancas Podcast: Feller fires us to three points!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Villarreal and discuss the upcoming international break
Talking points:
- Lineup selection and rotation
- Low stakes in the remainder of the season
- A 4-4-2 approach on and off the ball by Toril
- Dominant performance all round
- Caroline Moller Hansen in a front two
- Naomie Feller’s brace and her qualities
- Feller’s fit in the side when everyone is fit
- How will Weir’s return impact minutes for other players?
- Tere’s ability on and off the ball
- Tere’s remarks on Athenea’s statements
- Addressing Filippa Angeldahl rumors and her fit in the side
- How is the squad shaping up for the next season?
- Upcoming games in the international break
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
