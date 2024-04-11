Las Blancas Podcast: Feller fires us to three points!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Villarreal and discuss the upcoming international break

Talking points:

Lineup selection and rotation

Low stakes in the remainder of the season

A 4-4-2 approach on and off the ball by Toril

Dominant performance all round

Caroline Moller Hansen in a front two

Naomie Feller’s brace and her qualities

Feller’s fit in the side when everyone is fit

How will Weir’s return impact minutes for other players?

Tere’s ability on and off the ball

Tere’s remarks on Athenea’s statements

Addressing Filippa Angeldahl rumors and her fit in the side

How is the squad shaping up for the next season?

Upcoming games in the international break

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)