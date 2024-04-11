 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: April 11, 2024

Your Thursday Edition of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to treat to cocktails: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Praise the Master

Mili-Back?

Is this Optimism I Detect?

Good. Still, let’s be honest here. It’s a tall task. But if the boyz leave everything on the pitch, I’m sure we stand a chance.

