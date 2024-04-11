Open Thread: April 11, 2024

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to treat to cocktails: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Praise the Master

Even at the age of 38, he is able to come on and influence Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final.



Luka Modric is legendary. pic.twitter.com/vFfh1qxCRd — TC (@totalcristiano) April 10, 2024

Mili-Back?

BREAKING: Carlo Ancelotti plans to START Eder Militao vs Mallorca this weekend. @COPE #rmalive pic.twitter.com/yPU2qX91Po — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 10, 2024

Is this Optimism I Detect?

Good. Still, let’s be honest here. It’s a tall task. But if the boyz leave everything on the pitch, I’m sure we stand a chance.