Santiago Bernabeu will debut 360º scoreboard in upcoming El Clasico

The premiere of the new 360º scoreboard featured at the Santiago Bernabeu is scheduled for Real Madrid’s next home game, and that match is none other than El Clásico against Fútbol Club Barcelona. The clash against Barça will be played on Sunday, April 21st and there is no better opportunity than that to continue making the Santiago Bernabéu a dream place for fans.

Santiago Bernabéu continues to make progress in its makeover to become one of the most modern stadiums on the planet. With the roof already fully operational in official matches and helping to create an even more special and intense atmosphere, as seen in the tie against Manchester City, the 360-degree video scoreboard on the upper ring was one of the last objectives.

In the match this past Tuesday against Manchester City, this video scoreboard was not in operation. They did not want to premiere it half-heartedly, and that is why they will wait until everything is ready to take this new step in the works of the Santiago Bernabéu.