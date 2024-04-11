Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid: Reason’s for optimism vs City PLUS: Barcelona - PSG reflection

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Irresistible Champions League narratives
- PSG’s brutal showing
- Barcelona’s style of play
- Luis Enrique vs Xavi Hernandez on and off the field
- Xavi’s subs
- Mono Burgos’s comment about Lamine Yamal
- Engrained racism in Spain
- What’s the Barca - PSG combined XI?
- Best pubs to watch the games in Madrid
- Reason’s for Real Madrid fans to be optimistic about the 2nd leg
- Pep Guardiola and Ancelotti’s press conference misunderstandings
- And more.
