Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid: Reason’s for optimism vs City PLUS: Barcelona - PSG reflection

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Irresistible Champions League narratives

PSG’s brutal showing

Barcelona’s style of play

Luis Enrique vs Xavi Hernandez on and off the field

Xavi’s subs

Mono Burgos’s comment about Lamine Yamal

Engrained racism in Spain

What’s the Barca - PSG combined XI?

Best pubs to watch the games in Madrid

Reason’s for Real Madrid fans to be optimistic about the 2nd leg

Pep Guardiola and Ancelotti’s press conference misunderstandings

And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

