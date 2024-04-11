 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid: Reason’s for optimism vs City PLUS: Barcelona - PSG reflection

Kiyan and Diego also discuss engrained racism in Spain, Lucho vs Xavi, and more.

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Irresistible Champions League narratives
  • PSG’s brutal showing
  • Barcelona’s style of play
  • Luis Enrique vs Xavi Hernandez on and off the field
  • Xavi’s subs
  • Mono Burgos’s comment about Lamine Yamal
  • Engrained racism in Spain
  • What’s the Barca - PSG combined XI?
  • Best pubs to watch the games in Madrid
  • Reason’s for Real Madrid fans to be optimistic about the 2nd leg
  • Pep Guardiola and Ancelotti’s press conference misunderstandings
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

