Managing Madrid Podcast: Can Real Madrid Pull It Off At The Etihad? Plus: Bellingham’s Form

Is the Real Madrid fanbase being too negative about the Manchester City tie?

Reflecting on Vinicius Jr’s performance

The monstrous performances from the defenders

How to approach 2nd leg at the Etihad

City’s record at home against big teams

What’s going on with Erling Haaland?

Vinicius’s UCL knockout track record

Is it a bad idea to play Eder Militao vs City?

Alphonso Davies’s current form at Bayern and Ferland Mendy’s contract

Is Mendy underrated?

Mallorca — banana peel?

Should we be worried about Jude Bellingham?

The good and bad from the 1st leg

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@Matt_MM)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)