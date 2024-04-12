Open Thread: April 12, 2024

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to treat to mango juice: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.
Trying to be Hopeful
2013: Bayern Munich wins #UCL— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 11, 2024
2014: Real Madrid beats Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena for the 1st time ever.
2021: Chelsea wins #UCL
2022: Real Madrid beats Chelsea at Stamford Bridge for the 1st time ever.
2023: Manchester City wins #UCL
2024: pic.twitter.com/OSgZ7PeBdG
This is Pretty Much the Assumption Everybody Had Made
“And if I made the right assumptions
Do you feel the same?”
We all knew that Jude was basically a sacrificial lamb (as some people noted the other day), just as much as Haaland was, in the sense that, both players sacrificed their strengths to create spaces for their respective teammates.
❗️Real Madrid coaching staff sources have said that Bellingham might not have had his “most brilliant” game against City, but that he had performed the “dirty work” assigned to him very well.— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 12, 2024
They also recognised that he was the player whose regular style suffered most from the… pic.twitter.com/RLldYn2Nub
This is Pequod! Arriving Shortly at LZ!
The partners of our players at the Bernabéu yesterday. pic.twitter.com/30B6CppwY1— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 10, 2024
