Open Thread: April 12, 2024

Trying to be Hopeful

2013: Bayern Munich wins #UCL

2014: Real Madrid beats Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena for the 1st time ever.



2021: Chelsea wins #UCL

2022: Real Madrid beats Chelsea at Stamford Bridge for the 1st time ever.



2023: Manchester City wins #UCL

2024: pic.twitter.com/OSgZ7PeBdG — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 11, 2024

This is Pretty Much the Assumption Everybody Had Made

“And if I made the right assumptions Do you feel the same?”

We all knew that Jude was basically a sacrificial lamb (as some people noted the other day), just as much as Haaland was, in the sense that, both players sacrificed their strengths to create spaces for their respective teammates.

❗️Real Madrid coaching staff sources have said that Bellingham might not have had his “most brilliant” game against City, but that he had performed the “dirty work” assigned to him very well.



They also recognised that he was the player whose regular style suffered most from the… pic.twitter.com/RLldYn2Nub — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 12, 2024

