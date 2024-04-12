Ancelotti not expected to make any rotations for Mallorca game

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will prioritize maintaining match fitness and confidence for his core players when they face RCD Mallorca in La Liga this Saturday, according to Spanish reports.

Ancelotti’s approach comes ahead of a crucial Champions League Quarterfinals return leg against Manchester City next Wednesday. Starters like Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo Goes, Eduardo Camavinga, and Antonio Rüdiger are all expected to start against Mallorca.

However, Ancelotti may offer some rest to veterans Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos, and Federico Valverde to manage their workloads, so players like Vazquez or Modric could get a valuable chance of featuring in the starting lineup this Saturday.

Despite holding an eight-point lead in La Liga, Real Madrid cannot afford complacency. Barcelona’s visit to the Santiago Bernabeu later this month presents a significant challenge, with a potential three-point swing if the Blaugrana emerge victorious. That’s why Los Blancos must take care of business week in and week out.