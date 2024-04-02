Managing Madrid Podcast: The European Trilogy: Previewing Manchester City vs Real Madrid

AUDIO:

In this comprehensive mega-preview, we bring back returning guest and Manchester City analyst Alex to preview the upcoming heavyweight Champions League tie.

We start with a deep dive into Manchester City’s Champions League journey, from their early struggles to their recent emergence as a European powerhouse. We examine the ups and downs of City’s campaigns, including their heartbreaking exits and thrilling victories.

Then, as we look ahead to their third consecutive meeting with Real Madrid, we explore the history between these two sides and the tactical battles between Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti. We analyze Manchester City’s dominant domestic season and how they’ve fared in Europe thus far, while also assessing Real Madrid’s campaign and their chances of progressing relative to the past two years.

Finally, we discuss the key factors that could swing this tie in either direction, including the potential matchups, tactical approaches, and the players who could make the difference.

Join us as we preview this highly anticipated conclusion to the Champions League trilogy that began in 2022.

Siddharth Ramsundar