Silverware Season: 2 April 2023

The Months of April and May are the months of major silverware at the Bernabeu. Toni Kroos mused in February that the last 3 months of the season are the most important. That’s when the real season starts. That’s usually when opportunities for silverware present themselves most loudly. All the senses are heightened..

Mr Champions League?

Vinicius transformed into a world class player at the start of the 2021/22 season and his base level of play has been extraordinarily high ever since. While his efficacy has been question at times, it has been with a view of him being a world class player and in essence playing in a “different league”. It takes quite some doing to be the top player in the Champions League for multiple seasons. To be the best amongst the best in the toughest cup competition is self-explanatory.

Real Madrid is lucky to have Vinicius and his countryman Rodrygo with such a strong connection to the Champions League. Purple patch Rodrygo comes and Goes but what a sight when he’s on song. Long may it continue.

One Hand on the Trophy

Real Madrid are mathematically 16 points away from the Liga title. A win in El clasico cuts that down to 13 points. This would be another history-making win and would also change the recent rhythm of Liga wins to 1 every 2 seasons as opposed to 3 every 10 years.

Unlikely Lucky Charm?

Perhaps not quite the fan favourite, Ferland has been a staple in Carlo’s lineup’s when healthy. If there is one position on the pitch where Carlo only sees one player, it’s at leftback. I guess the more Ferland starts at the Bernabeu.. the better?

First Big Test for Jude

Vinicius, Rodrygo and Camavinga have earned their Champions League stripes at the Bernabeu with some memorable performances. Jude Bellingham is arguably one of the best if not the best player in the world but he has not been tested like he will be during the quarterfinal against Man City.

Carlo joked after the Bilbao game that Jude did what he was supposed to by keeping quiet and not mouthing off to the referee.

Jude’s maturity and IQ will have to be on full display against Man City. He will have to earn his stripes. The risk of suspension for the 2nd leg will loom large but he can be the difference in the first leg.

Carletto’s Way

Toni Kroos is a press resistant pass master. He’s a master, period. Current form, notwithstanding, can Real Madrid present an effective game plan against a high pressing side like Man City without the German? There’s no way Carlo is going into that game without Toni Kroos. Is it worth considering?

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Xabi turning down Bayern and Liverpool en route to historic success with Leverkusen.. My initial reaction was that his stock could nosedive next season. There's another side to it. The side most of us would attribute to fear or a lack of ambition. That is, Graham Potter, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard off the top of my head.

If they had stayed longer and gained more experience, they might have been better off. There are no guarantees but the same way we warn against signing one season wonder players, managers face the same dangers in a harsher environment. It's easier to replace a manager than a player on high wages with a 6 year contract.

Ultimately, Xabi completing a historic season with Leverkusen will give him currency beyond next season. It will always be known he has that potential to lead an unlikely side to glory when given a chance.

Perhaps one should add the obvious.. A manager with a history of success is much easier to trust than a manager with unfulfilled potential. Further, a manager with a history of success and failure is more likely to know how to deal with adversity. It's just as important to know how to lose.

Poll 2