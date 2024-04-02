Andriy Lunin Switches Agents to Jorge Mendes’s Agency

According to football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Andriy Lunin, Real Madrid’s sensational goalkeeper, has made a significant change in representation by joining Polaris, the agency owned by Jorge Mendes. This move carries significant implications for Real Madrid, particularly in light of their complex history with Mendes.

Lunin’s decision to switch agents means that negotiations regarding his contract with Real Madrid will now involve Mendes and his agency. Additionally, Real Madrid is currently pursuing Leny Yoro, another player represented by Mendes. This confluence of negotiations suggests an increased role for Mendes in the dealings between the players and the club.

Real Madrid’s relationship with Jorge Mendes has been somewhat turbulent in the past. However, with Lunin and potentially Yoro as his clients, Mendes now holds sway over negotiations involving two key figures at the club.

As negotiations progress, it remains to be seen how this change in representation will impact the contractual arrangements between Real Madrid, Lunin, and potentially Yoro. However, with Mendes now in the picture, the dynamics of these discussions are likely to be influenced by his considerable experience and expertise in player representation.