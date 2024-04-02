River won’t accept less than €45 million for Mastantuono -report

River Plate will not negotiate Franco Mastantuono’s €45 million release clause and whoever wants to sign the promising and young midfielder will have to trigger that release clause, according to a report from Argentinian outlet TyC Sports.

Mastantuono, who is an offensive-minded central midfielder, is reportedly on Real Madrid’s radar. He has the highest release clause in the history of Argentinian football and is arguably the most intriguing and promising talent in South America right now, according to several scouts.

Still, that release clause is somewhat affordable for big European clubs like Real Madrid, so Los Blancos will ultimately have to make a decision.

Mastantuono is still 16 years old and that means that he would not be allowed to play in Europe until the summer of 2026, but clubs could still trigger that release clause and start negotiating with Mastantuono and his agents if they want to secure his signing before then.