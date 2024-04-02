Eder Militao Opens Up About Injury Recovery and Return to Action

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has spoken candidly about his journey back to the pitch following a significant ACL injury. In an interview with Real Madrid TV released today, Militao reflected on the challenges he faced during his recovery and the emotional moment of his return.

The Brazilian center-back, who suffered the injury earlier in the season, made a triumphant comeback during Sunday’s match against Athletic Club at the Bernabeu. Coming on in the 92nd minute, Militao received a standing ovation from the fans, marking a poignant moment in his road to recovery.

Militao shared his thoughts on the support he received during his rehabilitation, emphasizing the importance of family and teammates. “There are moments in this injury that you have to take advantage of to be with your family,” Militao stated. “Being with your teammates and feeling the joy of the locker room motivates you to stop thinking about other things.”

The defender expressed gratitude for the time spent with loved ones during his recovery, particularly highlighting the moments shared with his daughter and parents. “Looking at them made me smile,” he said.

Reflecting on his return to the pitch, Militao revealed, “I dreamed about my return about five times: when I started running I began to have the dream of playing again. I felt happy.” He described the significance of the occasion, stating, “For me, it is a moment that I will take with me for life.”

The full video to the interview can be viewed here.