Kyle Walker doubtful for first leg against Real Madrid

Manchester City’s starting right-back Kyle Walker is doubtful for next Tuesday’s match between Real Madrid and the British side in the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals. Walker picked up a muscle injury during the past FIFA break and while he could try to recover in time for the first leg, it looks like his chances of featuring in Guardiola’s starting lineup are slim.

If that’s the case and Walker ends up missing that first clash, backup right-back Rico Lewis would likely be Pep Guardiola’s choice to defend Vinicius Junior, although Lewis’ lack of experience in the big stage could ultimately force Guardiola to think outside the box and deploy a center-back on the right flank of the defensive line.

That matchup could very well be the decisive factor in the first leg played at the Bernabeu, given that Walker has usually defended Vinicius quite efficiently over the last few seasons.