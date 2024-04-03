Managing Madrid Podcast: ESPN’s Rob Palmer on Clasicos, FFP, English pundits on Real Madrid, O Fenomeno

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Rob Palmer discuss:

“Do English pundits have a bias against Real Madrid?”

Financial Fair Play, and the difference in salary caps between La Liga and and the Premier League

Two epic / crazy moments in Real Madrid history that Rob has been in attendance for

The greatness of Ronaldo Nazario

And much more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)