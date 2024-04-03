 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: La Masia vs La Fabrica, Pep’s quotes about the schedule, Clasico final?

Kiyan and Diego also look to the upcoming UCL matches for Real and Barca

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas and Spa Photo credit should read PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/GettyImages

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podacst, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Diego’s return to Barca Studios
  • Pep Guardiola’s quotes about the schedule
  • Weekend review for Real and Barca
  • What would happen in a Clasico Champions League final?
  • Barcelona and Manchester City fans uniting together
  • How does Diego feel about facing PSG?
  • Crazy Raphina numbers
  • Lamine Yamal at 17 vs Lionel Messi at 17
  • Dani Carvajal’s quote about Barcelona’s youth academy
  • A debate about La Masia vs La Fabrica
  • And more

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid