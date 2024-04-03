Churros y Tácticas Podcast: La Masia vs La Fabrica, Pep’s quotes about the schedule, Clasico final?

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podacst, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Diego’s return to Barca Studios
- Pep Guardiola’s quotes about the schedule
- Weekend review for Real and Barca
- What would happen in a Clasico Champions League final?
- Barcelona and Manchester City fans uniting together
- How does Diego feel about facing PSG?
- Crazy Raphina numbers
- Lamine Yamal at 17 vs Lionel Messi at 17
- Dani Carvajal’s quote about Barcelona’s youth academy
- A debate about La Masia vs La Fabrica
- And more
