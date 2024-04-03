Churros y Tácticas Podcast: La Masia vs La Fabrica, Pep’s quotes about the schedule, Clasico final?

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podacst, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Diego’s return to Barca Studios

Pep Guardiola’s quotes about the schedule

Weekend review for Real and Barca

What would happen in a Clasico Champions League final?

Barcelona and Manchester City fans uniting together

How does Diego feel about facing PSG?

Crazy Raphina numbers

Lamine Yamal at 17 vs Lionel Messi at 17

Dani Carvajal’s quote about Barcelona’s youth academy

A debate about La Masia vs La Fabrica

And more

