Think of The Kids?: 4 April 2024

Thursday Edition of the Daily Merengue

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Real Madrid CF v SSC Napoli: Group C - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Real Madrid Castilla v Merida - Primera RFEF

Enfant Terrible : Paulo Iago

We have been waiting for the other shoe to drop. It is quite possible someone has got into the young man’s ear and turned him. Real Madrid do not have a history of giving into demands, least of all the demands of academy players. It’s not the easiest place in the world. You sink or swim and unfortunately for Iago, that is unlikely to change just for him.

The Good: Mario Martin

Another one soon to graduate to from the academy with no real prospect of staying with the first team. We have gotten used to this amid rationalisations and justifications for why academy players generally have no place in the first team. It’s a recruitment culture. It will become even more difficult for players to make it to the first team given the scouting of young talent for the first team, the club is increasingly likely to sign a player with a higher profile and higher ceiling than what they already have at Castilla.

Manuel Angel

Castilla is in the doldrums but that won’t stop some of the talented youngsters finding ways to get on with their careers. The club has severely neglected Castilla in recent seasons perhaps not deliberately. However, a more aggressive approach might be needed. Manuel Angel is technically very good but needs to improve other areas of his game to make it at a high level.

Flo and Jerry

Florian Wirtz is one of those players, you just enjoy watching. He plays football, “the right way”. Jokes aside, his talent is undeniable and his age puts him in the cross-hairs of the recruitment team at the Bernabeu. His partner in crime Frimpong has shown himself to be more than just a flash in the pan and with Real Madrid looking for options to potentially strengthen that right side, he’s a marked man.

Realistically, the two of them will be hot property this summer and Leverkusen will have to turn down some really good offers to keep them. Real Madrid will not sign either of them this summer for obvious reasons.

Real Madrid Training Session

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Castilla is likely to be volatile given the fact that the purpose is not to identify or develop talent for the first team, the club would need something really embarrassing to motivate them to take a more aggressive approach to Castilla. Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Nacho and now Fran Garcia are success stories of players who eventually made the jump. Nacho being the only one to never leave the club. Nacho joined the first team in 2011. It's been more than 10 years since. Should this be a priority? Randomly, Bayern lost a GOAT midfielder from their academy. It would eat me up inside!

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Stockpiling young talent..

view results
  • 40%
    Great. There must always be high level competition
    (93 votes)
  • 33%
    Problem. You cannot fit them all in
    (77 votes)
  • 26%
    No choice. The market for established players is too expensive
    (60 votes)
230 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

Should Real Madrid learn to play without Kroos?

view results
  • 55%
    Yes. He is irreplaceable
    (134 votes)
  • 44%
    No. As long as he can still deliver he must start
    (106 votes)
240 votes total Vote Now

