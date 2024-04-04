Ancelotti hopeful of starting Militao in the return leg against Manchester City -sources

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao is working against the clock to improve his conditioning and make his return to the team’s starting lineup. Militao tore his ACL in the opening game of the season against Athletic Bilbao.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful of deploying Militao in the starting lineup for the crucial Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City on April 17th, club sources told Managing Madrid. However, Ancelotti is cautious about rushing the Brazilian defender back for the first leg next week.

Militao requires additional time to not only improve his conditioning but also regain confidence after a lengthy absence. Ancelotti acknowledges the importance of Militao’s potential return, particularly due to the risk of suspension for midfielders Tchouameni and Camavinga in the first leg.

Militao’s impressive training sessions suggest he could see action in the April 13th La Liga match against Mallorca, offering valuable playing time just four days before the City encounter.