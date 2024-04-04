Managing Madrid Podcast: How to approach Manchester City

On this Members-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Mehedi Hassan, and Hridyam Arora discuss:

Eduardo Camavinga: Will he start against Manchester City? Should he start? And where is he at his best?

“Hey Jude” at the Etihad

Most notable Real Madrid performances based on position

Worst referee calls against Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti vs Pep Guardiola, historically and now

The case to approach City like Liverpool, not Arsenal

And more.

