Managing Madrid Podcast: How to approach Manchester City

Kiyan, Mehedi, and Hridyam answer questions from Members on a live Zoom Call

By Kiyan Sobhani, Mehedi Hassan Pranggon, and Hridyam Arora
Manchester City FC v Real Madrid: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

On this Members-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Mehedi Hassan, and Hridyam Arora discuss:

  • Eduardo Camavinga: Will he start against Manchester City? Should he start? And where is he at his best?
  • “Hey Jude” at the Etihad
  • Most notable Real Madrid performances based on position
  • Worst referee calls against Real Madrid
  • Carlo Ancelotti vs Pep Guardiola, historically and now
  • The case to approach City like Liverpool, not Arsenal
  • And more.

Hosts this week:

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)

