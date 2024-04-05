Jude’s Moment.. : 5 April 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Bellingham doesn’t ever seem to be under any pressure. As great as he is, age is still a factor. He can do everything but unfortunately there’s no substitute for experience. The semifinal against Man City will be the biggest test for Jude as a Real Madrid player. The games against Atletico were wrestling matches and he did alright. Man City will be more about football.

Jude is still only 20 and will have plenty more opportunities to make history with Real Madrid but the competitive animal that he is, he will not give an inch against Man City.

Rodri v Jude?

Rodri will be tasked with keeping Jude out of the game in those central areas. Whoever wins that battle will win the game for their side. I don’t think Rodri can stop Jude if Ancelotti takes the leash off the Englishman.

Curtains for Nacho?

Leny Yoro wants to join Real Madrid, confirms @relevo pic.twitter.com/t3NuhkMMEC — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 4, 2024

Unless Real Madrid sign one of those back 3 merchants to replace Ancelotti, Nacho’s time is up if Leny Yoro joins. The idea of having 5 CBs in the squad might not seem so bad when you’ve had to play games with only 1 natural CB in the squad. When everyone is healthy and hungry for action, it becomes difficult to manage. Nacho has been very loyal but it might be a bridge too far to ask him to sit down for another teenager.

The Real Madrid B?

Arda Guler is the subject of interest from #RealSociedad. #RealMadrid will likely loan out the midfielder in the summer transfer window. And Sociedad will look to prise the 19-year-old away from the Santiago Bernabeu on a temporary deal (loan deal). pic.twitter.com/s1bAQ4mdNw — Transfer Daily (@Daily1Transfer) April 4, 2024

Pretty sure Ancelotti will be tempted by this. With Endrick joining next season, Carlo doesn’t need extra stress of benching two teenagers and having to explain after each match. The word, “Patience” can only take you so far.

La Real would be a great landing spot for Arda especially if they qualify for European football next season. However, if Arda leaves, he’s likely not coming back. Things change fast at Real Madrid. Some player will add another dimension to his game or the club will sign another talented play who hits the ground running.

If Arda wants to make it in the Real Madrid first team, he has to do what Marcelo did.. Turn down the loan moves and get to work.

King Karim The Dream

Few players will have the natural ability of a Karim Benzema but even fewer will have the desire to do what he did after turning 30. That level of commitment was incredible. The only shame is that he didn’t hit those heights when his body was much stronger.

I wonder if Rodrygo’s career will have a similar trajectory to Karim. A kind of often forgotten and much-maligned facilitator whose career culminates with making history and winning the Ballon d’Or.

Xabi-Ball destined for the Berbabeu?

Xabi Alonso is also spoken about in Real Madrid’s locker room. Most of the players believe that Xabi wants to be Real Madrid’s coach after Leverkusen & that’s why he stayed.



From the board to the players, everyone expects Xabi to replace Ancelotti when he leaves. @relevo pic.twitter.com/pf2xcENYFJ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 5, 2024

I like any Real Madrid fan cannot wait to see Xabi in the Bernabeu dugout. There’s hype about him because he’s a much-loved ex-player. However, watching how his teams execute counterattacks and how they carve teams open when given time on the ball, his fluid approach will be most welcome at a club where nobody is married to a style of play. For all intents and purposes Xabi is an ideal candidate especially once the older boys are gone.

How often do we find ourselves being unforgiving when certain players make a mistake vs when our favourites make a mistake? I am guilty of this myself. When a player is prone to certain errors I make that his identity especially if I already have a bias against him. Perhaps some players have more currency than others. Jude carried the team. Vini is carrying the team now. So if they have a bad moment, that’s all it is. But let Lucas Vazquez misplace a pass or fail to put a cross on a teammate’s forehead...

