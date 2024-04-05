 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FIFA present Bellingham, Vinicius and Courtois with their FIFPRO’s World 11 awards

FIFA representatives traveled to Valdebebas to hand the awards.

By Lucas Navarrete
FIFA representatives Mattias Grafström and Arsene Wenger visited Real Madrid City at Valdebebas to present midfielder Jude Bellingham, attacker Vinicius Junior and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with their FIFPRO World 11 awards they won in the last The Best ceremony, which took place last January.

Professional footballers around the world voted those three madridistas in the world’s best lineup. This was the first time Vinicius and Bellingham made the World 11 list while Courtois was voted in for the second consecutive year due to his performances during the 2022-2023 season.

Former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger had a long and friendly conversation with Bellingham after presenting him with the award.

Real Madrid have spent the last week preparing for Tuesday’s clash with Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals, taking advantage of the week off because of Saturday’s Copa del Rey Final between Athletic Bilbao and Mallorca.

