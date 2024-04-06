Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Assessing the current Manchester City; Barcelona squad building; Burner accounts

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- How are Madridistas feeling about the Manchester City game now, as opposed to when the draw was initially made?
- Is City actually worse than last season?
- Churros Brotherhood
- Are Barca bad sellers?
- Should Real Madrid incorporate more youth team players?
- How Barca lost Xavi Simons
- Will Barca and City get punished?
- Pep Guardiola and the cameras
- Which coaches have Burner accounts?
- Who is actually the best player in the world?
- At what price would Barca sell Lamine Yamal for?
- Which players would suit Barca the most if money wasn’t an issue?
- Xavi’s coaching staff
- And more.
Click here for access
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...