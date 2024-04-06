Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Assessing the current Manchester City; Barcelona squad building; Burner accounts

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

How are Madridistas feeling about the Manchester City game now, as opposed to when the draw was initially made?

Is City actually worse than last season?

Churros Brotherhood

Are Barca bad sellers?

Should Real Madrid incorporate more youth team players?

How Barca lost Xavi Simons

Will Barca and City get punished?

Pep Guardiola and the cameras

Which coaches have Burner accounts?

Who is actually the best player in the world?

At what price would Barca sell Lamine Yamal for?

Which players would suit Barca the most if money wasn’t an issue?

Xavi’s coaching staff

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas