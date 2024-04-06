 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Assessing the current Manchester City; Barcelona squad building; Burner accounts

Kiyan and Diego dive into a mailbag

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid CF v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League, Semifinal, First Leg Photo by DAX Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • How are Madridistas feeling about the Manchester City game now, as opposed to when the draw was initially made?
  • Is City actually worse than last season?
  • Churros Brotherhood
  • Are Barca bad sellers?
  • Should Real Madrid incorporate more youth team players?
  • How Barca lost Xavi Simons
  • Will Barca and City get punished?
  • Pep Guardiola and the cameras
  • Which coaches have Burner accounts?
  • Who is actually the best player in the world?
  • At what price would Barca sell Lamine Yamal for?
  • Which players would suit Barca the most if money wasn’t an issue?
  • Xavi’s coaching staff
  • And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

