Yan Couto open to a Real Madrid move

Yan Couto, the impressive young Brazilian right-back currently on loan at Girona from Manchester City, has fueled speculation of a future move to Real Madrid. Couto recently expressed openness to a transfer in an interview with Catalunya Radio, though Manchester City ultimately controls his destiny.

“Yes, if they’re interested they would be an option, I’m not going to lie,” said Couto when asked about whether or not he would consider playing for Real Madrid.

A potential wrinkle exists in Girona’s unexpected La Liga success. Should Girona qualify for the 2024-25 Champions League, UEFA regulations would prevent Couto from remaining on loan, as they bar such arrangements between affiliated clubs competing in the same tournament.

However, Couto’s contract with City expires in 2025. He could leverage his interest in Real Madrid by refusing a contract extension, potentially prompting a transfer negotiation between the two giants before his contract expires. This scenario could present an opportunity for an “affordable deal” for Real Madrid, as City would be less inclined to lose him on a free transfer in 2025.