A Por La 15 : 7 April 2024

The 15th Champions League trophy beckons. It will not be easy. It's never easy. Next season the Champions League will have a new format. It feels like a new era of football is upon us.

The Grudge Match

Real Madrid’s Champions League story remains the most compelling. If this were any other team, it would be easily accepted that they should accept that Man City is going through a period of success that makes them the toughest Champions League opponent. City have made 3 straight Semifinals. The kind of Champions league form usually associated with Real Madrid. In previous seasons, City could be trusted to bottle it in the Champions league but now that they’ve won it, it’s a different kettle of fish. Not least of all because they have a manager who is obsessed with repeating success by defending titles.

Pep Mind Games

️ Pep Guardiola: “After the Crystal Palace game there will be time, not to recover, but to prepare. I've seen little of Real Madrid, I haven't had much time to watch Madrid. As I've already said it, we have been fighting for PL for months, so why distract ourselves.” @marca #UCL pic.twitter.com/NjAwg91m8H — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 6, 2024

The odds that Pep hasn’t watched Real Madrid when Bellingham was making all those headlines. When they’re leading Barcelona in La Liga without a starting CF. I call straight BS! But typical Pep.

Another Prodigious Talent?

Real Madrid have a mission for Franco Mastantuono: They have sent their scouts several times to follow the player before & are planning to send their scouts again soon. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/xNi33gUQ3H — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 6, 2024

For a 16 year old the kid is quite impressive. But it’s difficult to imagine why the club is looking to sign him at all. He’s not particularly unique at anything you would think is missing from the first team.

Who’s Gonna Tell him?

Matias Soulé: “My dream is to join Real Madrid one day, that would be incredible”.



“My future? I’m talking to Juventus and I still don’t know what’s gonna happen. I didn’t have space to play there and so I accepted loan move to Frosinone”, told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/SxzqYBf8Ko — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 6, 2024

Man cannot get a game at Juve.. He better asked somebody about his dream club. I am not very familiar with his game. The little I’ve seen of him is that he’s really good at free kicks. It is nice to see the pull Real Madrid continues to have and long may it continue. I wonder who Madridistas would prefer, Estevao Willian or Matias Soule?